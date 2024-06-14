Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 243.18, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $68.87.

In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

