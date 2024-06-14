Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.87

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.87 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 474433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $5,095,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 41,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $2,889,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 272,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

