Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.5 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

