Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Lifted by Roth Capital

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LiveOne in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LiveOne’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of LiveOne in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

LiveOne Price Performance

NASDAQ:LVO opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.61. LiveOne has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Institutional Trading of LiveOne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

