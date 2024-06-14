Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Conduent Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conduent in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Conduent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

CNDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

CNDT opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $644.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.53. Conduent has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1,084.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

