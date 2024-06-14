Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.65 and last traded at $94.65. 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 89 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.86.

Qt Group Oyj offers cross-platform solutions for the software development lifecycle in Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. The company offers Qt Design Studio, a UI composition tool that turns design visions into functional products; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for software development; Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development; Qt Quality Assurance tool, which allows user to perform cross-technology/device GUI testing, code coverage analysis of test framework, static code analysis, and checking of the compliance of software architecture; Qt Digital Advertising Platform that enables users to create a new revenue stream for product by serving ads to interactive UI application built on the platform; and Qt Insight, an analytics solution to provide real customer insights on the usage of application or device.

