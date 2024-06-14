Quarry LP Boosts Holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 1,087.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares during the quarter. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I comprises approximately 0.7% of Quarry LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quarry LP owned approximately 1.68% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of IVCB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.35. 1,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,368. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

Further Reading

