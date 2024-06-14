Quarry LP Invests $631,000 in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Quarry LP owned 0.68% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEL. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,096,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 448,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 197,579 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 3,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,890. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

About Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

