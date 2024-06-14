Quarry LP Takes $536,000 Position in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 621,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 121,325 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AlphaTime Acquisition alerts:

AlphaTime Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATMC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $11.86.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.