QUASA Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $234,339.59 and $501.10 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010097 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,972.67 or 0.99991265 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012595 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00089014 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198673 USD and is up 9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $679.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

