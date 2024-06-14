RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDCM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.00 million, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.80.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

