Raimond Diederik Sells 10,077 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 10,077 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.85, for a total value of C$1,318,575.45.

DSG traded down C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,425. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$95.03 and a 52 week high of C$137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$128.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$120.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

