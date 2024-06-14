Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Down 49.7% in May

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPID traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. 7,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 42.25% and a negative net margin of 224.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

