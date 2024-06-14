RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Short Interest Up 50.4% in May

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,900 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the May 15th total of 386,800 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of RICK traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. 84,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,722. The company has a market cap of $407.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.73). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine purchased 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $40,458.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,992.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 69.9% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 373,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 153,561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 184.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43,273 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 24.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RICK

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.