Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nutanix (NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/30/2024 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2024 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

NTNX stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.88. 818,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -769.60, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at $23,519,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,506 shares of company stock worth $6,668,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

