Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $135.26 and last traded at $135.71. 45,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 448,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

