REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

RGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGNX

REGENXBIO Price Performance

RGNX opened at $13.08 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,156.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.