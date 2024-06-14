Renault (EPA:RNO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.20

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €42.20 ($45.38) and traded as high as €52.48 ($56.43). Renault shares last traded at €50.68 ($54.49), with a volume of 1,024,037 shares trading hands.
Renault Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.36.
About Renault
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.
Read More
