Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 454,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 545,528 shares.The stock last traded at $123.98 and had previously closed at $125.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Repligen Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average is $176.53.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. Repligen’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $48,208,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,552,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,648,000 after buying an additional 107,570 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Repligen by 1,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Repligen by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 458,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,951,000 after acquiring an additional 99,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

