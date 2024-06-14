Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Shares Down 16.6%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.