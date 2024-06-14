Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

RVP opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 8.18. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.34.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 48,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $50,094.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,417,148 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 141,125 shares of company stock valued at $144,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

