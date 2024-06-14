Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the May 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RVPH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 124,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,264. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,164,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on RVPH

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.