Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the May 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of RVPH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 124,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,264. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.
