RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Bank of America

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.85.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $49.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.68. 2,384,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,517. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.55.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. FMR LLC increased its stake in RH by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,736,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $31,828,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,915,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

