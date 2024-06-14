Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

