ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $27.95. 6,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 10,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16.
ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile
The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.
