Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.42. 76,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,472. The company has a market cap of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

