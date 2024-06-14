Roger Stott Buys 39 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott acquired 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($187.72).

On Monday, May 13th, Roger Stott acquired 42 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($190.40).

LON:AJB opened at GBX 372.50 ($4.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,872.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 342.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 317.61. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 414.50 ($5.28). The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

AJB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.71) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.60) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

