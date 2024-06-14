Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 1.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.20 and last traded at $53.44. Approximately 794,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,086,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,774 shares of company stock worth $673,993 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Roku by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 240.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

