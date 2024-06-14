Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.10.

FTNT opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

