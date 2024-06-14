Royal Bank of Canada Trims Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price to C$0.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares downgraded Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.65 to C$0.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.37 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.67.

CJR.B opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$37.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$1.69.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

