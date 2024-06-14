Royal Bank of Canada Trims Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price to $421.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $424.00 to $421.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $438.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $479.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $335.82 and a 52-week high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

