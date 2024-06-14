Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $148.70 and last traded at $148.84. Approximately 215,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,560,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 162.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

