Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Trading Down 0.8%

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 18,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 120,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Royalty Management Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Royalty Management Company Profile

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

