Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

