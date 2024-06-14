Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($2.35)-($2.25) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($2.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $810-$824 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $806.33 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -2.350–2.250 EPS.
Rubrik stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $40.00.
RBRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperformer rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.57.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
