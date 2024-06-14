Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -2.350–2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $810.0 million-$824.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $806.7 million. Rubrik also updated its FY25 guidance to ($2.35)-($2.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $31.11 on Friday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

