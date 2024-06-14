Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

SAFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Safehold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Safehold Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Safehold by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 195.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFE opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 42.51 and a quick ratio of 42.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. Safehold has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.