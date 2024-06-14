SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS ESGV traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 140,563 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

