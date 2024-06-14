SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 699,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,721 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,486,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,058,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.95. 1,194,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,305. The stock has a market cap of $398.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $268.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

