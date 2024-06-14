SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 7,123 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $542.46. 1,214,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,085. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $545.23. The company has a market capitalization of $468.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

