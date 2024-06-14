SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 123.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,028.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.01. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.82 and a 52 week high of $270.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

