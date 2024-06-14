SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.65. 3,634,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559,595. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

