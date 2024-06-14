SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 415.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.27. 2,869,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,513. The company has a market cap of $557.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.98 and its 200-day moving average is $182.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

