SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,648 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock worth $1,152,586,960. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Mastercard stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.16. 847,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,444. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

