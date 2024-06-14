SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,050 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.69. 243,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

