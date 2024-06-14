SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

