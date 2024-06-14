Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $435.02 and last traded at $435.66. Approximately 45,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 367,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.41.

Saia Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $456.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Saia by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Saia by 884.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $228,000.



Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

