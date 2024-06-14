Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 177,584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after buying an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after buying an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 693,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,549. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

