Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Takes $9.02 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 341.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $2,811.11. 30,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,902.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,838.87.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,104.13.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

