Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 197,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,311. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.46. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($240.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

